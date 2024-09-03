“My friends and I find immense joy in speaking in Chennai lingo, as it far surpasses the experience of exchanging pleasantries in English. Phrases like “Hi, how’s life?” and other elaborate questions can’t compare to the comfort of Chennai lingo, which captures everything in just two words.

“Similarly, when describing someone, instead of writing a lengthy character description, we can convey it succinctly in one phrase. For instance, calling someone a pei padam (horror movie) suggests that we should be cautious around them.

“Madras is our home. We own it. I’m a pakka Chennai boy.”

To watch the video, click here or scan the QR code.