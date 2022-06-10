RJ Suchitra lodges complaint against Bayilwan Ranganathan

The film journalist allegedly made malicious comments against her in a YouTube video

The film journalist allegedly made malicious comments against her in a YouTube video

Suchitra, a popular radio jockey and singer, has lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police against 'Bayilwan' Ranganathan, a film journalist and YouTuber, for allegedly making defamatory comments against her.

She alleged that he had posted a video on YouTube making false, malicious and mala fide statements against her. According to her, during a phone conversation with her on June 4, Ranganathan had claimed that everything he had said in the video was based on an article/interview by her former husband. However, Ranganathan did not provide a copy of the article or a link to it, despite her repeated requests.

The police said her complaint had been forwarded to the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch. After going through the complaint, the respondent would be called for preliminary inquiry and then an FIR would be filed if there was any prima facie case, said the police.