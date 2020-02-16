Riviera 2020: SSN College, Christ University bag overall winners’ trophies

Riviera 2020, the annual cultural and sports fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, came to a close on Saturday evening. The valedictory programme was organised at the sports stadium, inside the sprawling VIT campus.

The 2020 edition of the event saw participation of 42,000 students, from universities within and outside the country.

According to the organising team, Riviera is the most sought after students fest in the region, in terms of footfall, scale of events and prize money.

‘Stay focused’

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, chief guest, and film actor Yami Gautam, guest-of-honour, handed out prizes to the winners.

Harbhajan Singh told the students to persevere and stay focussed in order to achieve their ambitions in life.

Yami Gautam said while students should enjoy the fun-filled college life, they should aslso be determined in reaching their goals.

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan, announcing the results, said students’ efforts in organising the event was admirable. With their effective management, the event will draw more participants next year, he said.

SSN College of Engineering, Chennai, bagged the overall trophy for Sports, while Christ University, Bengaluru, bagged the overall trophy for cultural events.

Different cultures

On the final day of the four-day long fest, students and faculty members from nearly 40 colleges from across the world, took part in the cultural event, Infusion 4.0, at Anna Auditorium. Audience was treated to a glimpse of different international cultures.

Students performing at Infusion 4.0, on the fourth day of VIT’s Riviera 2020. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Representatives from Portugal, France, Italy, Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Mexico, United States of America, Kuwait, Ghana, Japan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Rwanda, Cambodia, Cameron, Germany, Afghanistan and Syria took part in various events.

Cricket, snooker, swimming, volleyball, tennis, athletics, basketball and body building were some sports events that students took part in.

Support from chancellor G. Viswanathan, vice-president G.V. Sankar, assistant vice-president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, pro vice-chancellor S. Narayanan ensured the fest’s success, organisers said.