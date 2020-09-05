Rival gangs attack each other with country bombs in Perumbakkam

Rival gangs hurled country bombs at a DMDK functionary and at the house of a DMK secretary in Perumbakkam on Thursday in two interlinked incidents which occurred within a couple of hours of each other.
The Pallikarani police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the incidents.
According to the police, Rajasekar, 37, a DMDK union deputy secretary, living in Mettu Street in Perumbakkam, was involved in the assault on Arul, also a local resident, in February.
Around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, when Mr. Rajasekar was out on the road, Arul and his associates chased him and allegedly hurled country bombs.
Mr. Rajasekar escaped the bombs but was attacked with knives.
Neighbours came to his aid and took him to a hospital. The police arrested Arul and four of his associates.
Within two hours of this, two persons in a car hurled country bombs at the residence of Mano Nidhi, an advocate and the DMK secretary of the Vengaivasal union.
Suspected associate
Police said Mr. Mano Nidhi was suspected to be an associate of Arul. The front portion of the house was torched but no one was injured.
On a complaint, the Pallikaranai police scrutinised CCTV camera footage and arrested Rajesh, a relative of Rajasekar, and another person. Police have begun an investigation into the incidents.
