Ritchie Street shoppers park on Anna Salai, hinder traffic flow

The movement of traffic was affected on a stretch of Anna Salai near Ritchie Street, as hundreds of shoppers parked their vehicles on the arterial road for want of parking space.

The entry of vehicles into the many lanes leading to Ritchie Street — the electronics hub of Chennai — has been barred, prompting shoppers to park their cars and two-wheelers on the busy Anna Salai. Due to haphazard parking, the space available for motorists shrank considerably. All the entry points to the electronics hub, including Narasingapuram Street, Wallers Street, Meeran Sahib Street, Mohammed Hussain Sahib Street and Guruappa Road, have been barricaded. Since the parking facility at Casino Theatre is a paid one, many preferred to park their vehicles on Anna Salai, Blackers Road and Adithanar Salai, blocking free movement of traffic.

R. Chandalia, secretary, Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders’ Association, said, “We have placed banners across the market, informing motorists where they can park their vehicles. We are also making arrangements for parking near the Metro Rail station. We have asked the police to tow away any vehicles parked on the main road in a haphazard manner.”