Chennai

Ritchie Street shoppers park on Anna Salai, hinder traffic flow

No rules: Two-wheelers parked at one of the entrances to Ritchie Street.

No rules: Two-wheelers parked at one of the entrances to Ritchie Street.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Lanes leading to the electronics hub have been barricaded

The movement of traffic was affected on a stretch of Anna Salai near Ritchie Street, as hundreds of shoppers parked their vehicles on the arterial road for want of parking space.

The entry of vehicles into the many lanes leading to Ritchie Street — the electronics hub of Chennai — has been barred, prompting shoppers to park their cars and two-wheelers on the busy Anna Salai. Due to haphazard parking, the space available for motorists shrank considerably. All the entry points to the electronics hub, including Narasingapuram Street, Wallers Street, Meeran Sahib Street, Mohammed Hussain Sahib Street and Guruappa Road, have been barricaded. Since the parking facility at Casino Theatre is a paid one, many preferred to park their vehicles on Anna Salai, Blackers Road and Adithanar Salai, blocking free movement of traffic.

R. Chandalia, secretary, Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders’ Association, said, “We have placed banners across the market, informing motorists where they can park their vehicles. We are also making arrangements for parking near the Metro Rail station. We have asked the police to tow away any vehicles parked on the main road in a haphazard manner.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:48:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ritchie-street-shoppers-park-on-anna-salai-hinder-traffic-flow/article31690605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY