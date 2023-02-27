Rising rents of private buildings in Chennai affecting community welfare schemes

February 27, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

On Sunday, a group of residents of Thirumangalam in the posh residential neighbourhood of Anna Nagar West gathered near a parcel of ‘natham poromboke’ land, demanding construction of a building for an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme centre.

Representatives of the over 450 families, who are the original inhabitants of the old village settlement of Thirumangalam with 2,800 voters on the electoral rolls, said they were determined to get a new building.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have also flagged issues of inadequate space for community welfare programmes in urban areas. Of the 54,439 Anganwadi centres developed for maintaining nutrition standards among children in Tamil Nadu, only 43,226 centres are operating in ICDS Scheme-owned buildings.

Finding buildings

With the rents rising in Chennai, finding private buildings in urban areas for such schemes has become difficult for civic body officials. Even after offering an increased rent of ₹6,000 per month for private buildings measuring 600 square feet, civic officials say they find it difficult to set up the centres in private buildings.

T.V. Shemmozhi, councillor of Ward 104 of the GCC in Anna Nagar West, says the sudden increase of 20% in rental values after the COVID-19 pandemic has made private structures unaffordable. “Of the four ICDS Scheme centres in Ward 104, the Corporation has been able to provide space for only three centres. The rent for private buildings is high in the area. The services have been affected because of inadequate buildings. In turn, this is affecting public health. But we are yet to find the alternatives,” he said.

ICDS Scheme officials say that owing to inadequate space, they have had to club two or more centres in one building. At least 400 centres have been clubbed. However, residents complain that the services are poor at these centres.

In Anna Nagar West, the commercial property rent has increased to ₹35 per square feet on a road of 40 feet and above. This means the minimum space required for one centre will carry a rent of ₹21,000 a month. But the government has fixed the rent for a 600-square foot private building at ₹6,000 for an ICDS Scheme centre. For a 20-foot road in such urban areas, the rent is ₹20 per square feet, and a 600-square foot building for an Anganwadi centre under the ICDS Scheme would require a rent of ₹12,000, officials point out.

The ICDS Scheme was created in the early 1970s to tackle malnutrition among children. Each neighbourhood or village has one or more early childhood development centres, popularly known as Balwadi or Anganwadi, to cater to the health, nutrition and well-being of vulnerable mothers and children.

An Anganwadi centre runs from either a government-owned building or a rented building and caters for about 30 children, officials say. It operates from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Children get nutritional porridge, mid-day meals and snacks, some early childhood education and monitoring of their health and nutritional status. Pregnant mothers and children aged 0-2 are monitored through home visits. The health of children of the 0-6 age group is regularly monitored to reduce mortality, morbidity, stunting, wasting and malnourishment.

The GCC also uses these centres for immunisation. In Chennai, 37,000 children have been identified as the beneficiaries of the scheme. Of the 1,806 centres in Chennai, 40 have been housed in rented private buildings. More than 400 high rental value locations in Chennai need such centres and private buildings have not been identified yet, officials note.