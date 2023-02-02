ADVERTISEMENT

Rising prices of essentials a cause for concern for this domestic worker 

February 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pushpa Saravanan, a domestic worker. Her husband is a driver and the couple has two sons. They live in T. Nagar

For Pushpa Saravanan, a domestic worker, the rising cost of essentials is a cause for concern. “I regularly follow the Budget... and will read today’s announcements after returning home. But it is increasingly becoming difficult to manage the rising cost of essentials. The expenses are more than what I earn after working in two households,” she said.

She earns ₹3,000 from one house and ₹2,500 from the other. “We get decent quality rice for ₹60 a kg, while half-a-litre milk is ₹23. If I have ₹100 in the morning, it is spent on buying tomatoes and onions alone. So the expenditure on food alone is at least ₹500 a day.”

She resides in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board house, which is going to be razed down shortly and rebuilt. She is worried about the high rents in the city. “I have to look for a rented house soon. Earlier, houses were available for a rent of ₹2,000 or so. Now, the rent for a house comprising a single bedroom, a hall and a kitchen is ₹8,000, and the rate per unit of electricity has also increased from ₹6 to ₹9,” said the 44-year-old mother of two children. Her husband is a driver. They live at T. Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hence we demand that the wage for domestic workers be revised to ₹250 an hour. This will help us in more than one way, and we can avoid borrowing loans,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US