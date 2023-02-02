Rising prices of essentials a cause for concern for this domestic worker 

February 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

For Pushpa Saravanan, a domestic worker, the rising cost of essentials is a cause for concern. “I regularly follow the Budget... and will read today’s announcements after returning home. But it is increasingly becoming difficult to manage the rising cost of essentials. The expenses are more than what I earn after working in two households,” she said.

She earns ₹3,000 from one house and ₹2,500 from the other. “We get decent quality rice for ₹60 a kg, while half-a-litre milk is ₹23. If I have ₹100 in the morning, it is spent on buying tomatoes and onions alone. So the expenditure on food alone is at least ₹500 a day.”

She resides in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board house, which is going to be razed down shortly and rebuilt. She is worried about the high rents in the city. “I have to look for a rented house soon. Earlier, houses were available for a rent of ₹2,000 or so. Now, the rent for a house comprising a single bedroom, a hall and a kitchen is ₹8,000, and the rate per unit of electricity has also increased from ₹6 to ₹9,” said the 44-year-old mother of two children. Her husband is a driver. They live at T. Nagar.

“Hence we demand that the wage for domestic workers be revised to ₹250 an hour. This will help us in more than one way, and we can avoid borrowing loans,” she said.