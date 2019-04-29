Rising commercial activity leaves T. Nagar stifled

Despite a major portion of the ₹1,016-crore funds under the Smart City Mission being allocated to T. Nagar, the residents in the city’s commercial area are unhappy. In fact, the residents of Rangan Street have erected a board that reads: Smart City T. Nagar; waste of taxpayers’ money.

"There is too much commercial activity. All residents in T. Nagar are affected. A residential complex was converted into a commercial complex with a huge parking lot. Now, we get only exhaust fumes from the vehicles through our windows, which affects the health of senior citizens," said T. Parthasarathy, a resident of MotilalStreet.

"When we ask the managers of the commercial buildings to cut down on activities that affect the residents, they ridicule us. They even get the police personnel to intimidate the residents," Mr. Parthasarathy alleged.

Residents said most of the residential complexes on the bylanes of South Usman Road are getting redeveloped to facilitate parking of cars, causing difficulty to the residents. "Creating parking lots close to residential complexes is causing inconvenience. The high level of noise and air pollution are health hazards," said V.S. Jayaraman, a resident.

"The groundwater has also been polluted because of the large commercial buildings, which have been constructed without proper approval. Our well has been polluted. All 28 households in our apartment complex depend on the well," he lamented. The residents also claim that the largescale commercial activities often lead to blockage of drains.

The city’s civic and traffic managers are struggling to find solutions to the woes of the South Usman Road, the hub of commercial activity.

In general, the residents of the neighbourhood are a frustrated lot.

They have been protesting against the civic agencies by erecting boards on their premises and filing RTI applications.

"The civic projects including smart city mission projects have not benefited the residents," says B. Kannan, another T. Nagar resident. "We have requested the officials to implement projects based on research."

Many projects of the Smart City Mission, including Pedestrian Plaza, are nearing completion in T. Nagar. Residents have started sending RTI queries to government departments to get clarity on the impact of building violations, civic infrastructure projects on residential apartments and so on.

A group of residents, which sent RTI applications on the development of commercial buildings, said it has not received any answer till date. For example, V. Arunachalamof Venkatesan Street had requested information on fire safety of a commercial building. But he has not got a reply so far.

The key grievances discussed at a series of meetings organised by residents associations in the area include rising road levels, poor design of stormwater drains, encroachments of roads and footpaths, indiscriminate digging of borewells by commercial buildings, arbitrary reclassification of residential property into commercial and dumping of solid waste by shops.

"Issues are far too many and they remain unresolved. We are now at a stage where we are fighting for the independence of T.Nagar," remarked Mr. Jayaraman.