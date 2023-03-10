Rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is nothing to worry, says Health Minister

March 10, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last few days, there has been an increase in daily COVID-19 cases not only in Tamil Nadu but also across the country. After dropping to nearly two cases last month, the State is reporting 20-25 cases (34 on Thursday), but there is no cause for panic as surveillance continues, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on Friday.

In the wake of a rise in flu cases linked to influenza subtype H3N2 in the country, the Health Department organised nearly 1,200-1,300 special fever camps on Friday. Of them, 200 camps were held in Chennai.

Shortly after inaugurating a special fever camp at Saidapet, the Minister, while pointing to the rise in coronavirus infections, felt that this might be due to more tests following fever camps and fever surveillance.

Noting that only a mild COVID-19 infection was prevailing, he said there was no need to worry as there was continuous surveillance, treatment and advisories.

He said the Directorate of Public Health had issued an advisory to primary health centres, urban health centres, non-taluk hospitals, taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals to ensure that they had an adequate stock of drugs for treatment of influenza.

No large number of cases requiring admission was reported in the State and there was no need to panic, he said, adding that the flu has symptoms of fever, throat pain, headache, body pain. The symptoms were subsiding with three to four days of rest at home. Isolation at home was also necessary to prevent spread of infection as per guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Citing the guidelines, he said norms followed for COVID-19 such as wearing masks at crowded and public places, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing should be followed. If required, more fever camps would be organised and the Health Department’s 380 mobile units would be engaged wherever needed, he said.

Among others, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya and Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.