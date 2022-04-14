Rise in COVID-19 test positivity rate in States worrying, says Health Secretary

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

‘Non-adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour could land T.N. with an increase in daily infections’

Stating that the rise in the test positivity rate in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Mizoram was worrying, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan cautioned that the lack of adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and delaying vaccination could land Tamil Nadu with an increase in daily COVID-19 cases.

In a communication to Collectors and Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, he drew attention to the fact that Delhi, in the last few days, reported a mild upsurge in cases. What was more worrying than the increase in absolute numbers per day was the increase in the test positivity in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Mizoram. In neighbouring Kerala, certain districts continue to have higher positivity, he said.

He said the Government of India (GOI), on taking note of the comparatively higher daily cases and positivity rate, had directed Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management last week.

“One cause of concern in Tamil Nadu was the abject lack of follow-up on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and impetus among the remaining eligible population in getting vaccinated,” he said.

About 1.37 crore persons were due for their second dose and 44 lakh were due for the first in the above 18 years population. “This could soon land us up in increased cases per day, if we contribute to the challenges by not getting vaccinated despite being eligible and not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in closed, crowded places and contacts among others,” he said.

He told officials that public should be alerted about the international situation of about 10 lakh cases a day and the need to be cautious for sometime. The need to vaccinate the elderly and people with co-morbidities without fail and cover the remaining eligible for regular and booster doses, was stressed.

Medical infrastructure was systematically strengthened in Tamil Nadu. This included the latest augmentation of ICU beds, hybrid paediatric ICU beds and high dependency wards. Considering that very few cases are in admission, it may be ensured that the created infrastructure was maintained well to be available in case of any need in future, he said.

“While there appears to be no immediate cause of undue concern, the State has gained enough expertise to handle any eventuality with confidence, in issues related to public health, it is always advisable to be cautious and guarded,” he said.