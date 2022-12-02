Rig rams bus near CMRL site at Vadapalani

  1. EPaper
December 02, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A piling rig rammed a moving Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus near a project site of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) in Vadapalani in the early hours of Friday. No one was injured since the bus was empty. However, the front portion of the bus was severely damaged. CMRL is implementing the Poonamallee-Light House line, one of three corridors in its Phase 2 project. The accident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when the MTC bus (Route no. 159) was moving from Vadapalani on Arcot Road. The piling rig accidentally moved and ripped apart the front windscreen of the bus and the adjoining part.

The police said the bus driver survived without any injury. The contractor had engaged the machine for piling work in the area after which a viaduct would be built.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / public transport / Chennai Metro Rail

