Rift comes to the fore between Congress and DMK in Chennai Corporation Council

May 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Councillors of the Congress and the DMK functionaries in several wards of the Greater Chennai Corporation have locked horns over implementation of civic infrastructure projects and residents’ welfare schemes.

Ten of the 13 Congress councillors led by North Chennai District Congress Committee president Samuel Diraviam met Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Friday and complained about Corporation engineers not listening to Congress councillors’ demands, reportedly because of interference by DMK functionaries.

The Congress won 13 wards with the support of the DMK in the Corporation election last year. According to Congress councillors, junior engineers were ignoring the Congress Councillors’ complaints about any negligence in the execution of work. The Congress councillors alleged that they were unable to implement projects based on the needs of any locality and to suggest any improvements in infrastructure.

In the Corporation election last year, the Congress won in Ward 6 in Tiruvottiyur, Ward 22 in Manali, Ward 37 in Vysarpadi, Ward 50 in Royapuram, Ward 77 in Pulianthope, Ward 79 in Ambattur, Ward 96 in Ayanavaram, Ward 109 in Nungambakkam, Ward 165 in Adambakkam and Ward 173 in Adyar, with support from the DMK.

The DMK functionaries in a ward in Mylapore reportedly quarrelled with a Congress councillor inside the ward office. There was a similar report from a ward in Egmore, said a councillor. “We are trying our best to prevent the issue from affecting our prospects in the Parliamentary elections. But we are scared that the interference in local governance in wards may give rise to misleading information among residents,” said the councillor.

So far, the Congress leadership in the State has not taken up the issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or the Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, said a Congress councillor. A section of the DMK councillors said it was trying its best to work with the Congress for the welfare of the residents.