Rice millers, wholesalers, retailers to down shutters on Saturday

Rice traders and millers in the State will down shutters on Saturday protesting against the inclusion of pre-packed and pre-labelled commodities, including rice, wheat and pulses, under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “We will be joining the call of the All India Rice Federation, which asked us to down shutters to show our protest. Around 3,000 rice millers, 15,000 wholesalers and 15,000 retailers would take part in the protest,” said D. Thulasingam, president, Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners’ and Paddy-Rice Dealers’ Associations at a press meet here on Thursday. Federation Secretary A. C. Mohan explained that not many items are sold without being packed and labelled. This move by the GST Council of imposing 5% GST would lead to increase in price of staples and also hike in food prices in hotels, which means the consumers would be hit everywhere. “Cooking and eating at home would also become costly,” he added. The industry would also be affected since everyone in the chain, including millers, wholesalers and retailers would reduce holding of stocks and the farmer would be burdened with holding on to his stocks, he explained. The GST Council had made the decision in its recent meeting held last month.



