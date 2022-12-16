RGGGH tops in performance among government hospitals in State as crowds continue to swell

December 16, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

On a single day in December, close to a 100 surgeries, both major and minor procedures, were performed at the State’s largest government health facility, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. With the crowds continuing to swell, the hospital, which has been topping the State on a number of indicators for a little over half-a-year, is looking at improving its turnaround time, including in outpatient care and laboratory services.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a ranking list based on the performance of medical college hospitals put out by the Directorate of Medical Education, RGGGH and institutions affiliated to it took the top place from April to October 2022. The government medical college hospitals in Salem and Coimbatore took the second and third positions respectively. The ranking was based on certain indicators that included institutional services, maternity and child health services, dialysis, screening for and identification of non-communicable diseases, surgeries, diagnostics and certain emergencies.

“We are seeing at least 12,000 outpatients a day. As a result of the increasing crowd, the number of admissions and surgeries have also increased. Our sanctioned in-patient strength is 2,200, but we have expanded our capacities and our present in-patient strength is 3,000,” RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan said.

Consider the institute’s performance on a single day: on December 14, there were 389 admissions and 318 discharges. A total of 97 surgeries — 69 major and 28 minor — were performed, he said.

“The confidence of people in government hospitals has improved, resulting in a rise in the number of patients. At the same time, we want to improve the cooperation from members of the public. We have involved 50 volunteers of the National Service Scheme for an hour a day this week to sensitise people in wards to the facilities available at the hospital, such as eating spaces in the form of pantries, proper disposal of garbage and location of toilets. In addition, the volunteers are working with the housekeeping staff to check unnecessary use of electrical appliances on every floor and turn them off whenever not needed to reduce electricity usage,” he explained.

Though the existing manpower is sufficient to manage the present level of crowds, the hospital is creating a tier system to manage the crowds at outpatient wards. “We are creating different levels of contact for the patients, such as medical interns, postgraduates, assistant and associate professors,” he added.

One of the complaints faced by many government hospitals is the lack of prompt response to patients and their attendants that causes delays and hassles. “We are working on measures to reduce the turnaround time, including at the outpatient departments and for laboratory tests, and avoid delays in surgeries,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

Suggested box

Top three government medical college hospitals - performance ranking list [April to October 2022]

1. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai and attached hospitals

2. Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem

3. Government Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

Some of the indicators for the ranking

*Institutional service including outpatient doctors, bed occupancy, maternity admissions

*Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care services - average deliveries per month, LSCS

*Dialysis

*Non Communicable Diseases - screening of diabetes, hypertension, cancers and positivity rate

*Surgeries

*Diagnostics

*Trauma cases

*Cath lab performance

RGGGH

*Receives at least 12,000 outpatients a day

*In-patient strength has increased to 3,000 due to various expansion activities

*Initiatives to decongest OP

*Steps being taken to reduce turnaround time for better patient care