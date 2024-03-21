March 21, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last few years, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has strengthened its intensive care services by fully equipping existing ones and setting up speciality Intensive Care Units (ICU), taking the total number of intensive care units (ICUs) in the hospital and its affiliated institutions to 46.

The move to establish specialty ICUs over a period of time was based on an analysis of the caseload and critical condition of sick patients, according to RGGGH authorities. There are 35 ICUs in RGGGH alone. “The decision to strengthen ICU services stems from our observations and analysis of the morbidity and mortality profile during monthly institutional audit meetings,” hospital dean E. Theranirajan said.

“RGGGH is the final destination for many patients requiring intensive care from across the State. So, we wanted to decentralise ICUs so that patients get admitted to the parent department where they will receive primary care. Secondary care in the form of opinions from other departments and subsequent care plans will be taken up at these ICUs. We did an analysis during the audit meetings and decided to strengthen and streamline our intensive care services,” he added.

The casualty is the first point of care where patients are triaged and the respective department identified for them. The casualty, he said, was equipped with 20 ventilators.

Apart from the Intermediate Care Unit, High Dependency Units, and Toxicology ICU, the hospital has added ICUs such as stroke, neuro respiratory, nephrology, critical care, and multidisciplinary care units, while a number of existing ICUs have been strengthened over the years. “The number of beds in the ICUs range from a minimum of 10 to 47 (in the critical care ICU),” he said.

In total, these 46 ICUs have a total of 250 functional ventilators apart from the required equipment such as high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy, continuous positive airway pressure and bilevel positive airway pressure machines, central monitoring of vitals, plasmapheresis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and an extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

Among the institutes affiliated with RGGGH, the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has two ICUs, while the Institute of Child Health has three, and the recently inaugurated National Centre for Ageing has two.

