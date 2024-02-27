ADVERTISEMENT

RGGGH pilots token system for outpatients

February 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Move is aimed at better crowd management, ensuring transparency for patients

The Hindu Bureau

Patients and their relatives waiting at the outpatients unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

With an average inflow of 13,000 to 15,000 outpatients a day, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has put in place a “token system” in outpatient departments (OPD) that receive a high number of patients, on a pilot basis.

The move, according to RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan, was aimed at better crowd management, ensuring transparency for patients who travelled from far and wide and to do away with interference of middlemen.

“To start with, we are presently piloting the token system for patients visiting 15 OPDs,” he said. The system is in place at the OPDs of Orthopaedics, General Medicine, General Surgery, Anti Rabies Vaccination, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Hypertension, Diabetology, Audiology, Speech and Language, ENT, Skin, Cancer, Anti Retroviral Therapy, Genetic Medicine and Haematology.

He said for instance, the orthopaedics OPD receives at least 250 to 300 outpatients, while diabetology OPD sees on an average 600 outpatients a day. While medicine OPD records 500 to 600 outpatients, dermatology receives at least 600 patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On an average, the hospital received 13,000 to 15,000 outpatients on weekdays, with the highest inflow being on Mondays and Wednesdays (due to speciality department review cases), Dr. Theranirajan noted.

“When a patient enters Tower block 3 where the OPDs function, they need to register in the Health Management Information System. The OP ticket is printed and issued, and at present, we are allocating serial numbers for the patients for these specific OPDs. At these OPDs, the numbers are displayed and announced in Tamil so that the patient can keep a track,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US