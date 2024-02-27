RGGGH pilots token system for outpatients

February 27, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

With an average inflow of 13,000 to 15,000 outpatients a day, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has put in place a “token system” in outpatient departments (OPD) that receive a high number of patients, on a pilot basis.

The move, according to RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan, was aimed at better crowd management, ensuring transparency for patients who travelled from far and wide and to do away with interference of middlemen.

“To start with, we are presently piloting the token system for patients visiting 15 OPDs,” he said. The system is in place at the OPDs of Orthopaedics, General Medicine, General Surgery, Anti Rabies Vaccination, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Hypertension, Diabetology, Audiology, Speech and Language, ENT, Skin, Cancer, Anti Retroviral Therapy, Genetic Medicine and Haematology.

He said for instance, the orthopaedics OPD receives at least 250 to 300 outpatients, while diabetology OPD sees on an average 600 outpatients a day. While medicine OPD records 500 to 600 outpatients, dermatology receives at least 600 patients.

On an average, the hospital received 13,000 to 15,000 outpatients on weekdays, with the highest inflow being on Mondays and Wednesdays (due to speciality department review cases), Dr. Theranirajan noted.

“When a patient enters Tower block 3 where the OPDs function, they need to register in the Health Management Information System. The OP ticket is printed and issued, and at present, we are allocating serial numbers for the patients for these specific OPDs. At these OPDs, the numbers are displayed and announced in Tamil so that the patient can keep a track,” he said.

