RGGGH performs its first cadaveric liver transplant surgery

February 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) performed its first cadaveric liver transplant on a 51-year-old man from Erode recently.

With this, the RGGGH has bcome the second government hospital in the State to perform liver transplants after the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told presspersons on Monday that the liver transplant would next be performed at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore.

The Minister said that in March 2022, the Health department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Rela Hospital to perform liver transplants at five government hospitals — RGGGH, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, and ICH.

The Minister said that the RGGGH obtained its liver transplant licence in 2014. An operation theatre for liver transplants was established at the hospital at a cost of ₹4 crore. Advanced equipment were imported and installed at the facility.

The first cadaveric liver transplant was performed on February 10. Along with Dr. Rela, RGGGH team comprising Naganath Babu, head of Surgical Gastroenterology; Premkumar, head of Hepatology; Murugan, head of Anaesthesia; and Velliangiri, professor of Anaesthesia; performed the liver transplant. The patient had been doing well and would be discharged soon.

CMCHIS benefit

The Minister said that since the launch of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 1,505 liver transplants were covered under the scheme. Nearly 1.42 crore families had benefited from CMCHIS.

The deceased donor liver transplantation received the maximum coverage of ₹35 lakh, he said. Infrastructure to perform organ transplants would be established in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the Minister added.

Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar, chairman of Rela Hospital Mohamed Rela, member secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu R. Kanthimathy and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.