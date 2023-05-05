RGGGH opens exclusive pharmacy counter for patients getting discharged

May 05, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

To ensure that patients collect the required medications when getting discharged, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has set up a separate pharmacy stocked with all speciality drugs.

The hospital has 46 departments such as cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, nephrology and urology and 20 pharmacies, including a round-the-clock facility near the emergency department. The 19 pharmacies function from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to hospital authorities.

“Through an audit, we found that patients getting discharged went to the 24x7 emergency pharmacy and did not collect the medicines properly. To streamline this and ensure they complied with the prescription, we have set up a separate discharge patients pharmacy counter that will function from noon to 6 p.m. This is located on the ground floor of Tower 2 and all drugs will be available under a single roof. They can collect the medicines for the duration prescribed by doctors,” E. Theranirajan, dean of hospital, said.

On the first day on Friday, 46 patients collected their medicines from the discharge patients pharmacy. “We are expecting 350 to 400 patients to collect their medicines every day. We have informed all heads of departments to inform patients of the facility when they get discharged,” he said.