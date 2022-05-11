RGGGH observes World Lupus Day

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) observed “World Lupus Day” on Tuesday.

About 150 patients took part in the awareness event organised by the Institute of Rheumatology at the hospital. An autoimmune disease, lupus can be managed with appropriate treatment. It usually affects young women and children.

According to a press release, an awareness handbook was handed over to the patients on the occasion.

Hospital dean E. Theranirajan and head of the department T.N. Thamizhselvan were present.

