RGGGH observes World Lupus Day
The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) observed “World Lupus Day” on Tuesday.
About 150 patients took part in the awareness event organised by the Institute of Rheumatology at the hospital. An autoimmune disease, lupus can be managed with appropriate treatment. It usually affects young women and children.
According to a press release, an awareness handbook was handed over to the patients on the occasion.
Hospital dean E. Theranirajan and head of the department T.N. Thamizhselvan were present.
EOM
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.