RGGGH launches “Wall of Kindness” initiative to help patients in need of essential things

At times, patients in emergencies rush to hospitals without carrying basic things that they may require. To help such patients have access to essential things, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has set up a “Wall of Kindness” (Anbu Suvar) to receive contributions from people.

The hospital has put up cupboards for the “Wall of Kindness” in all three tower blocks on the campus. “The objective is mainly to provide essential things for patients who come in emergencies without bringing anything that they will need. Right now, we have received new items worth ₹1.5 lakh through a sponsor. The essential things include towels, soaps, toothpaste and brush, oil, combs and clothes such as shirts, lungis, dhotis, sarees and nightwear. These are things that patients need when they get admitted,” E. Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH, said.

Anybody can donate things that are in a good condition. Patients, who are discharged after treatment, and their families can “gift” essential things and help patients undergoing treatment, in their own way. Doctors, nurses and hospital workers can also contribute towards this initiative, a press release said.

Persons who wish to make contributions can contact the hospital at a helpline number : 89397 97696. They can call and drop in to make their contributions at the “Wall of Kindness”.