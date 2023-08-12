RGGGH gets new lab

August 12, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has set up an autonomic nervous system lab at a cost of ₹1.30 crore. The hospital has also launched a telemedicine consultation facility.

These were among the new facilities inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday.

According to a press release, the lab was sponsored by Infosys under Corporate Social Responsibility. At this lab, changes in blood pressure and heart rate and changes in sweat pattern according to changes in the body temperature are measured. Blood pressure and heart rate changes are measured during inspiration, expiration, cold immersion, tight hand grip, and lying down and erect posture of the body.

The Minister said only the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, and the Christian Medical College, Vellore, had such facilities in the country.

Whenever the autonomic nervous system functions are deranged, symptoms such as sudden giddiness while standing, syncope, increased or decreased heart rate and sleep-related disorders can occur. These symptoms are features of autonomic system dysfunction. Recognising these symptoms early in elderly, patients with diabetes and Parkinson’s Disease at the right time and subjecting them to this investigation and providing proper treatment can improve their quality of life, a press release said.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.

