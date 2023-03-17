ADVERTISEMENT

RGGGH forms Emergency Response Team to avoid delays at casualty

March 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Replicating a mechanism that was put in place during COVID-19, the hospital administration has provided smartphones to the 26 departments and the doctor on-duty for the day would carry the phone

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to do away with delays in attending to patients rushed to the casualty, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has formed an Emergency Response Team (ERT) connecting all of its 25 departments to the emergency department.

Replicating a mechanism that was put in place during COVID-19, the hospital administration has provided smartphones to the 26 departments. In each department, the doctor on-duty for the day would carry the phone.

“During COVID-19, most of the coordination, including sharing of investigation reports, was done on smartphones. So, we thought of replicating a similar model to enhance emergency care. We piloted the mechanism with the Nephrology department and found the results to be encouraging, and then expanded it to the casualty which is the first point of contact for emergency care,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

At the casualty, patients rushed for treatment are stabilised and specialists are called to check and give opinions. “We have formed a WhatsApp group for ERT. Intimations on emergency cases and required specialist opinion will be posted. The main objective is to avoid delays in treatment and preserve the golden period,” he said.

In a recent case of a person who was injured in a rail accident, doctors from general surgery, vascular surgery and plastic surgery had assembled along with the emergency team to immediately attend to the patient as a result of this mechanism, he added.

The need to do away with unnecessary delays were discussed at the death audit meetings, he said and added that such a mechanism would enable timely intervention and management of patients.

