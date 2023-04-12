ADVERTISEMENT

RGGGH employee dies after air conditioner outdoor unit falls on him

April 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 67-year-old man who was working as a contract staff member of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died on Wednesday after an out-door unit of the air-conditioner accidentally fell on him from the third floor in Tower Block-II in the premises.

The police said the victim was identified as Thirunavukkarasu, 67, of Chintadripet, who retired from the medical service a couple of years ago and joined the insurance scheme wing on contract basis in the hospital. At around noon, while he was walking near Tower II block towards the casualty ward, an airconditioner outdoor unit fell on him though he attempted to move away. He sustained injury on his stomach and legs. He was given treatment by doctors and died without responding to the treatment.

RGGGH authorities said the person sustained multiple injuries after the AC outdoor unit fell accidentally. The cause of death was hypovolemia.

After conducting post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. RGGH Police registered a case for 304-A(Causing Death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

Police sources said the workers were removing the unit for undertaking repair work.

