RGGGH doctors sound an alarm after receiving two patients with sea snake bites in a week 

April 05, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

After receiving two patients with sea snake bites in a week, doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have sounded a note of caution on venturing into waters and raised the need to seek immediate medical help in case of suspected bites after entering the sea.

The two patients — a 12-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man — came in with severe muscle pain, stiff muscles and elevated muscle enzymes, said S. Ragunanthanan, professor of Medicine, RGGGH.

In the first case, it was around 12 a.m. on March 25 when doctors received the boy with severe myalgia and highly coloured urine. E. Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH, said the boy developed rhabdomyolysis (acute muscle breakdown), which could cause renal failure. To prevent this, forced alkaline diuresis was started. The doctors suspected sea snake bite and got the history of the bite. A night before, the boy, a resident of Kannathur along the East Coast Road, was playing along the shore when a snake bit him on his right heel. He was referred to the RGGGH from another hospital after tests revealed elevated levels.

The second case presented a similar picture. The 33-year-old man had visited the beach near Kovalam and took a dip in the water on March 29. He sustained a bite on his right leg but was unsure of what bit him. He was bleeding from the site and developed shivering, palpitations, jaw tightness and joint pain. He was initially treated at a private hospital and approached RGGGH at 3.20 a.m. Tests showed elevated muscle enzymes, for which opinion from the Nephrology Department was sought, and forced alkaline diuresis was started.

“In fact, the hospital is seeing patients with sea snake bites after several years. With two cases in a week, we have informed district officials, about the patients and the coastal areas where they sustained the sea snake bites, to take precautionary measures,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

Dr. Ragunanthanan said both patients were treated in the Toxicology ward with intensive monitoring. The bites are also known to produce neuro toxicity. Sea snakes had envenomated them, and they were treated appropriately. Both the patients were discharged on Monday.

Bathing in seas should be avoided. Extra precaution should be taken when children play along the coastal areas, he said, adding: “Both the patients came early. If anyone who enters the waters sustains any bite, they should seek medical help immediately and should not ignore it.”