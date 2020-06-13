RGGGH dean goes on ‘medical leave’

CHENNAI

13 June 2020 23:24 IST

R. Jayanthi, dean of Madras Medical College (MMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), has “proceeded on leave”.

K. Narayanasamy, director and professor of Hepatology, MMC, will hold full additional charge with immediate effect until further orders and has been vested with all financial and administrative powers hitherto exercised by the dean, according to an official communication from R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education. It refers to a telephonic message received from the dean on June 12. An official said that Dr. Jayanthi is on medical leave and it was not related to COVID-19.

Several doctors and postgraduate students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. This included senior doctors of the Institute of Anaesthesiology and PGs residing at the MMC’s Men’s Hostel. Nearly 65 persons affiliated to the institution were isolated at ESI Ayanavaram.

