Rewards announced for information on whereabouts of accused in Aarudhra gold scam

April 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday announced a reward for anyone who comes forward with information on the whereabouts of the five accused in the Aarudhra Gold Private Limited scam. It also assured informants that they would remain anonymous.

A senior EOW officer said the team had arrested 11 of the 16 persons involved in the scam, and they are in judicial custody. Five key accused – V. Rajasekar of Villivakkam, V. Usha of Mogappair, V. Deepak Govind Prasad of Poonamallee, B. Narayani of Perambur and C. Rumesh Kumar of Chettipunyam, Chengalpattu – are still at large.

The police officer said a total of 1.09 lakh depositors had complained against the firm for cheating them to the tune of ₹2,438 crore. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation began on May 24. The police raided the firm’s offices in 37 places in nine districts. The EOW officers also conducted searches in 57 places identified by the team in the State.

Informants can call 044-22504332 to reach the control room or appear in person at the Police Training Academy, Ashok Nagar.