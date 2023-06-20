Revolver, ammunition and passports found in garbage bin in Chennai

June 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

An old revolver, ammunition and five old passports were found in a garbage bin in Ayanavaram on Tuesday.

Conservancy workers Samikannu and his son Moses found the revolver and ammunition kept inside a plastic cover from a garbage bin while they were segregating the garbage near Perambur Srinivasa Hotel on Konnur High Road in Ayanavaram. They found five old passports with an address.

The Ayavanaram police seized the arms and ammunition and passports. Investigation revealed that one of the residents had dumped them while vacating her house on Palayakara Street in Ayanavaram recently. The revolver and the ammunition belonged to her deceased father.