Revision test question paper leak being probed

February 14, 2022 21:44 IST

Probe reveals that two schools in Polur and Vandavasi were responsible

The Joint Director of the School Education Department inspected schools in the Vandavasi and Polur taluks of Tiruvannamalai district on Monday as part of an inquiry into the leak of revision exam question papers of Classes X and XII. The leaked question papers are science (Class X) and mathematics (Class XII). Accompanied by the Chief Educational Officer Arul Selvam, Joint Director Ponkumar visited a few schools at Ponnur village, around eight km from Vandavasi, and met the school authorities and education officials. He also inspected schools in the Polur taluk.

Despite the inquiry, officials said the first revision tests for Classes X and XII in the district were held as per schedule on Monday, with more than 90% of the students writing the examinations. “We have investigated the leak of question papers from a few schools in these taluks. A final report has been submitted to the School Education Department,” Mr. Arul Selvam told The Hindu. Revision test questions papers are printed in the districts and sent to schools. In contrast, the question papers for the board examinations are kept in a strong room with round-the-clock security and surveillance, officials say.

Police probe

Officials said the leak came to light on Sunday after the missing question papers went viral in social media. Educational officials lodged a complaint with the Ponnur police, based on the seal of the school in the leaked question papers.

On a complaint by the District Educational Officer (DEO), a special police team, led by Visweswarayya, DSP (Vandavasi), led a separate probe. The team made inquiries with schools officials, residents and block-level educational officials in Vandavasi and Polur on Monday.

In an official release, the Commissioner of the School Education Department said the probe found that Auxilium Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Polur and Hashiny International School in Vandavasi were responsible for the leak. Action has been initiated against those who were responsible. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the educational officials for not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, the release said.