Revised SSLC timetable released

Following an announcement by the School Education Department about having a single paper each for Language and English for the SSLC exams, the Directorate of Government Examinations released a revised schedule. Students will begin their exams on March 27, 2020 with the Language paper. On March 28, they will write their optional language paper and on March 31, the English paper. The results will be out on May 4.

