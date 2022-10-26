Revised fines for traffic violations in Vellore, nearby places to be delayed 

Officials say it will take at least a week to enforce the revised fines as many traffic police personnel have gone for bandobast duty for Thevar Jayanthi festival

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 26, 2022 23:24 IST

Officials say it will take at least a week to enforce the revised fines. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The district police in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur have sought additional time for the implementation of the newly revised spot fines for traffic violations within its limits, due to upgradation of e-challan devices.

As per the government order, the new fines would come into force from October 28 in the State. The revised fines are in pursuance of the amendments made by the Centre in 2019 to the Motor Vehicles Act. Fines have been enhanced for various offences under various sections of the Act.

“Awareness among the public is needed as many motorists would not have been aware of the revised fines. Also, training should be given to traffic police to operate upgraded e-challan devices,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Under the revised amounts, a fine of ₹5,000, as opposed to ₹2,500 earlier, would be levied on drivers who do not possess a valid licence. People who jump signals would be fined ₹1,000.

The fine for loud horns is ₹500 and those speaking on mobiles while driving would be levied a fine of ₹1,000, if they are first-time offenders, and ₹10,000 if they are repeat offenders.

Fines are high (₹10,000) for those who obstruct ambulances, fire trucks, and other government emergency vehicles. Under the revised rates, rash driving can attract a fine of ₹1,000 for first-time offenders and ₹10,000 if they are habitual offenders. Illegal races on public roads would attract ₹5,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 from the second time. Riding without a helmet comes with a penalty of ₹500. Blowing the horn unnecessarily now attracts ₹1,000 for first-time offenders and ₹2,000 for repeat offenders.

Officials said it would take at least a week to implement revised fines as many traffic police personnel have gone for bandobast duty for Thevar Jayanthi festival, on October 30, to Ramanathapuram. Before enforcing the new fines, police were asked to educate people on the revised rules.

