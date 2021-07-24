Review meeting of Adi Dravidar Welfare department held

Field inspections will be held in every district to check if the government’s welfare schemes have reached everyone, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister of Adi Dravidar Welfare, said.

At a review meeting held on Friday, she said owing to COVID-19, it has come to the notice during such inspections that the government schemes couldn’t be implemented properly and that now, the work must be expedited; she also noted that the welfare assistance should be provided to all.

Ms. Selvaraj said Adi Dravidar and tribal students studying in government and government aided schools should be monitored to ensure they don’t drop out of schools and continue with their education.

Under Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, nine beneficiaries got goods vehicles, autos and cameras worth ₹67.10 lakh. Also, a mobile fish cart worth ₹14.5 lakh was also provided to beneficiaries, an official release said.