Revenue Inspector arrested on bribery charge

DVAC officials said the Tiruttani Revenue Inspector was caught while taking money to issue a death certificate

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 25, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a Revenue Inspector (RI) while receiving ₹2,000 bribe from an applicant for issuing a death certificate.

A complainant approached the officials of DVAC, Tiruvallur, and lodged complaint alleging that he had applied for death certificate of his grandfather at the Revenue Inspector’s office in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district. He alleged that Revenue Inspector Jayalakshmi demanded ₹2,000 for processing his application.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DVAC officials laid a trap on Thursday. When the applicant approached her, Ms. Jayalakshmi reiterated her earlier demand and received ₹2,000 from the complainant. She was arrested by the DVAC officials immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app