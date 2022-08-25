Revenue Inspector arrested on bribery charge
DVAC officials said the Tiruttani Revenue Inspector was caught while taking money to issue a death certificate
The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a Revenue Inspector (RI) while receiving ₹2,000 bribe from an applicant for issuing a death certificate.
A complainant approached the officials of DVAC, Tiruvallur, and lodged complaint alleging that he had applied for death certificate of his grandfather at the Revenue Inspector’s office in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district. He alleged that Revenue Inspector Jayalakshmi demanded ₹2,000 for processing his application.
The DVAC officials laid a trap on Thursday. When the applicant approached her, Ms. Jayalakshmi reiterated her earlier demand and received ₹2,000 from the complainant. She was arrested by the DVAC officials immediately.
