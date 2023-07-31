Revenue department issues nearly 4 lakh pattas through the automatic name transfer procedure

July 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Revenue Department, since the launch of the new portal for applying name transfers for pattas without visiting the common service centres, has issued nearly 4 lakh pattas to the beneficiaries. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the automatic mutation of name transfers through the new portal https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/ at the Secretariat on September 23 last year.

A senior official said since its launch, the portal had been functioning smoothly with nearly 4 lakh pattas issued to the beneficiaries. Explaining the automatic name transfer in pattas which are being registered, the official said if the seller was the patta holder and the full field or plot is being sold and the document extent matched with the land records, the registration case would be marked for automatic mutation. “We have informed and sensitised the Sub Registrar Offices to this procedure and this is being followed,” the official said.

While the launch of the automatic transfer of pattas had been a boon to the new buyers in the rural localities where the pattas were transferred without any subdivision within a few days of the registration being carried out, the problem of delay in name transfer of pattas persists in urban areas. For the automatic transfer of name change in pattas, the Registration department charges a fees. However, the issue of delay in patta name transfer persists in Chennai as the formalities of the surveyor having to visit the site and putting the file to the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar for the name change takes time. In the case of documents which were registered before the launch of the new portal, the patta name transfer cases are kept pending for several days.

The senior official said normally for name transfer of pattas of registered documents, the pattas should be transferred within 15 days. But regarding cases which were registered more than a year before, the documents would not have been marked for automatic mutation due to some reasons, including the extent of the land registered in the sale deed and patta. Even in that case, it will go to the taluk office for regular patta transfer not involving sub division and would be done in a routine manner.

The official said when there is no sub division involved, no sub division fee is charged in the registration on behalf of the revenue department. He pointed out that the problem in the delay of pattas was because, in a majority of the cases, buyer depends on middlemen.