T.N. Class 12 students will have a revamped vocational syllabus with focus on skill training

April 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A revamped syllabus is in store for Class 12 students enrolled in the vocational stream in government schools across Tamil Nadu for the upcoming academic year. During the 2022-23 academic year, the revamped syllabus for Class 11 was implemented, with a focus on skill training and employability.

In the recent announcements by the School Education Department in the Assembly, it was mentioned that various efforts had been taken over the last two years to ensure skill development of students in the vocational stream, and that ₹10 crore had been allotted for setting up labs and for additional infrastructure.

Under the revamped syllabus, Class 11 students through the last year were given the opportunity to go through 40 hours of industry exposure and skill training, which teachers said, was a welcome move.

“Schools were given the option to pick an industry in the district which was accessible and students were taken there. They were extremely interested, and got to learn practically,” said S.N. Janardhanan, president of Tamil Nadu Vocational Teachers’ Kazhagam. Students were required to submit day-to-day reports of what they worked on and learnt during their industry visits and training.

For Class 12, as a part of the revamped syllabus, students would similarly be required to go through 40 hours of skill training and industry exposure visits. On the completion, they would ill be given a skill certificate by the Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation(TNSDC).

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has carried out the revamp in collaboration with the TNSDC.

Following reports last year that many schools were winding up the vocational streams in some government schools, teachers are continuing to reiterate that vacancies in teaching positions for these streams need to be filled up.

“While we are happy that the vocational stream found a mention in the Education Department announcements, more should be done to equip this stream starting from additional funds and teachers. The course is a great option for slow learners, and students who want to go through skill training,” said a government school teacher.