Revamped treatment plants set to cut down pollution in waterways in Chennai

January 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The quality of water flowing in the streams and channels in the city is set to improve in the next few months as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has accelerated work on augmenting its capacity to treat the sewage generated in the city.

The project to renovate the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), including the oldest one at Nesapakkam built in 1974, has entered the final phase. The water utility is refurbishing seven STPs to suit the new quality norms as directed by the National Green Tribunal.

Sources in the CMWSSB said the work to upgrade the technology at Nesapakkam plant, with a capacity to treat 54 million litres a day (mld), is nearing completion. The modification process of the plant has been validated by a team from Anna University to comply with the new norms.

The STPs are upgraded with Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology as it will allow flow diversion to run the plants. The water agency is simultaneously implementing the project to revamp and operate the plants to treat sewage flowing from the city’s neighbourhood, the officials said.

Better technology

The MBBR technology provides more effective biological treatment compared to the conventional activated sludge process adopted in the STPs. The biological oxygen demand (BOD) and the suspended solids (TSS) level, which are some of the parameters used to determine the quality of treated sewage, would be reduced to 10 mg/litre.

At present, the treated wastewater discharged into major waterways contain BOD and TSS levels of 20 mg/litre and 30 mg/litre respectively. While some facilities in Perungudi and Nesapakkam will be ready in March, work on the plants in Koyambedu and Kodungaiyur is likely to be completed by June.

“There will be a visible change in the quality of water flow in the rivers in three or four months. There has been a temporary setback in ensuring quality of treated sewage discharge due to ongoing work. The pollution load in the rivers will reduce by 50% soon,” said an official.

The projects will sustain a flow of better quality in city’s waterways such as the Cooum, the Adyar and the Buckingham canal throughout the year, the officials said. Once the projects are over, the sewage treatment capacity will be increased from the present 745 mld to nearly 950 mld, the officials said. The water board now treats nearly 590 mld of sewage generated in the city.

New plants

In a bid to improve and expand the treatment infrastructure to tackle sewage generated in the merged areas, the board is building new plants at Kodungaiyur, Nesapakkam and Perungudi. A 120-mld plant in Kodungaiyur and 31-mld plant in Tiruvottiyur are in operation.

Officials said the testing operation has been started at the new STP in Nesapakkam. The plant will be commissioned by February-end. The new plants will adopt Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. While both MBBR and SBR technologies ensured effective treatment of sewage, SBR technology cannot be used in the existing plants. The schemes were executed with funds from the State government and under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

The same technology will be used in the upcoming modular STPs along the Cooum and the Adyar as well. The next step is to decentralise the sewage treatment network and increase capacity for tertiary treatment.