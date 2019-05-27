Revamped Plus Two syllabus to have concise textbooks

Cutting down on the length of the higher secondary syllabus, the School Education Department is planning to begin orientation programmes for teachers on the new syllabus from the second week of June.

The revamped syllabus was implemented for Classes I, VI, IX and XI in the 2018-19 academic year, and all other classes will have the new syllabus from this year.

“While we have ensured that the textbooks are colourful and engaging, the department has considered the feedback received about the length of the textbooks and have taken steps to make it concise. For instance, single volume books have been introduced for subjects such as Botany and Zoology for Class XII,” said an official involved in overseeing the syllabus revamp.

Shorter textbooks

For Classes X and XII in particular, care has been taken to ensure that textbooks for several subjects did not exceed 368 pages to make sure that neither students nor teachers are affected by lengthy portions.

Officials from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) indicated that first priority would be given to teachers handling Classes X and XII, as both classes would have board exams at the end of the year, which would test the students in the revamped syllabus.

“For the initial training, three key resource persons for each subject will be selected and trained from each district. They in turn will be encouraged to conduct orientation programmes with teachers in their districts. The SCERT is also scheduled to hold a meeting involving the textbook writing committee to plan how the orientation and training can be structured,” an official from the SCERT said.

“While we are extremely happy with the revamped syllabus, the orientation should focus more on how teachers can effectively use and adapt the ICT components, such as QR codes and linked online content given in the textbooks, to their classrooms with regard to the infrastructure available,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.