Retteri Lake being spruced up at a cost of ₹43 crore

February 15, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A comprehensive project to rejuvenate Retteri Lake, which is part of the chain of waterbodies in west Chennai, has commenced.

The ₹43.19-crore project, which would also increase the storage capacity of the waterbody, is one of the major works taken up on the waterbody sprawling on over 400 acres.

The work under way includes the dewatering process to facilitate the deepening and desilting of the waterbody that is cut across by GNT Road. The lake, which was identified as a buffer source for Chennai’s drinking water supply, is a significant source of groundwater recharge.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has started work to pump water and dry the lake bed to remove accumulated silt. Officials of the WRD said nearly seven lakh cubic metres of silt would be cleared from the lake that has not undergone major desilting for many decades.

The Department had earlier carried out eco-restoration efforts, including the setting up of a walking track, in 2017. “We plan to build three islands on the lake as a nesting ground for birds. Silt cleared from the lake bed will be used to form the islands,” said an official.

The deepening of the waterbody would increase its storage capacity from the existing 32 million cubic feet to nearly 46 million cubic feet.

The project includes works such as the removal of vegetation and the repair of damaged footpath for up to 300 metres along the Inner Ring Road. The Department, besides strengthening the bund, would also build a three-kilometre compound wall, which would extend from Retteri junction and cover areas like Vinayagapuram. This would discourage people from dumping garbage into the lake, an official said.

The stretch of lake along the GNT Road would also be fenced. The setting up of an additional regulator would help in flood mitigation.

It may be recalled that water was pumped from the lake and supplied in the city during the drought in 2019. Chennai Metrowater also has infrastructure in place to pump water to the Kolathur treatment plant.

Residents and activists stressed the need to address sewage pollution through minor channels, stormwater drains, and encroachments for a comprehensive rejuvenation process. Officials said efforts by various agencies are afoot to arrest the flow of sewage into the lake.