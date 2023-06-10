ADVERTISEMENT

Retrograde CTO angioplasty procedure performed in Chennai hospital, transmitted live to event in Japan

June 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A complex retrograde Chronic Total Occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention (CTO angioplasty) was performed on a patient in a private hospital in Chennai. This was transmitted live as part of the 23rd CTO Club, Nagoya, Japan.

According to a press release, the patient, who is a fruit seller, had severe pain in his left arm and was diagnosed with a major heart attack in a hospital.

Following an emergency thrombolysis to dissolve the clot and improve blood flow, his condition warranted a coronary artery bypass graft. Comprehensive evaluation revealed 100% blockage in a major vessel and 95% blockage in another vessel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Kalyanasundaram at Promed Hospital did a further evaluation and came up with a treatment plan where the 95% blocked left anterior descending (LAD) would be addressed first followed by treatment of the remaining blockage at a later stage. Two months ago, he performed an angioplasty, implanting a stent to restore complete blood flow in the LAD artery.

Dr. Kalyanasundaram, who is Asia Pacific CTO club director, India, was invited to perform a live transmission of a complex procedure for the oldest CTO club in the world - CTO Club Japan conducted at Nagoya. He performed the procedure to open up the 100% blocked right coronary artery ensuring that all major blood vessels of the patient were opened.

The procedure was performed at Promed Hospital and the live transmission was part of the CTO Club Japan conference.

The patient was treated under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US