Retracing an institution’s rare journey 

Old and present students and the faculty are part of the initiatives that have been launched to celebrate Stella Maris college’s 75th year

Readily known for its illustrious alumni and sprawling campus, the management of Stella Maris College will have a raft of other things to document by August when the curtains would come down on its 75th jubilee celebration.

Two initiatives chronicling the journey of the college are under way. One, a coffee table book titled Glimpses from a Canopy of Memories was released recently at an event presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Margaret Thomas, controller of examinations and a member of the coffee table book project, says the book shown on the occasion was just a teaser, and the team is working on adding many more nuggets of history to its pages.

“The book is broken into five segments, each capturing one special aspect of the college. The book would also go over the humble beginnings to the progress it has made over the years,” says Margaret. Much of the information is drawn from the college’s archives. The historical information covers the oldest building on campus, sketches of the principals who have served and images of changes in the landscape over the years, says Margaret.

She notes that they will be launching the complete coffee table book on August 15 — the college’s foundation day.

“We will next document the history of various buildings, the flora, fauna and all the other factors that make the campus rich,” says Margaret.

Besides, a souvenir is being brought out by the alumnae titled, Celebrating My Alma Mater. “We have old students write about their experience on the campus, life in the college and the various contributions made by successive alumni associations,” says Regi Manimegala J, vice-principal (shift 1) and a member of the editorial team bringing out the souvenir. The cover page for the book is being redesigned and many new articles are to be incorporated.

Among the other highlights of the jubilee celebration are two separate events dedicated to honouring the contribution of the retired faculty and alumni. Some of them shared their stories of their personal association with the institution.