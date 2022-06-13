Retired woman Inspector knocked down by bike racer in Mannivakkam

A 60-year-old woman, who had retired as Inspector of police, died after a youth involved in illegal bike racing rammed her scooter in Mannivakkam near Vandalur on Sunday.

The victim C. Selvakumari, a resident of Arumbakkam, was returning home after meeting one of her friends in the police quarters in Melakottaiyur, when the incident took place.

Police said while she was riding her two-wheeler, a couple of youth were racing on high-end bikes on the outer ring road near Mannivakkam. One of them hit her two-wheeler and in the impact, she fell down and was run over by the other racer’s bike. Viswa, 25, from Mudichur, who was riding the bike also fell down a few yards away and was injured.

She died on the spot. Other motorists alerted the police and her body was taken to Government General Hospital, Chrompet, for post-mortem. The injured youth was also admitted to the hospital.

Traffic Investigation Police, Chrompet, registered a case.