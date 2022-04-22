Retired VAO’s house burgled at Kodungaiyur

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 21:39 IST

The house of a retired Village Administration Officer (VAO) was burgled on Thursday. Gold jewellery weighing 30 sovereigns and ₹1 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen.

The police said the complainant, G. Jayachandran, 64, had gone out of station when the burglary was committed. The burgalry came to light when his neighbours informed him about his house’s front door was found broken open.

Jayachandran then told his daughter who stays at Kodambakkam to check on his house. She then rushed to the house and found it burgled. A case was registered and an investigation is on.