Retired Tangedco employee dies while rectifying a fault

Special Correspondent June 22, 2022 23:29 IST

He was called to attend to a complaint because of shortage of people

A 62-year-old retired employee of Tangedco was electrocuted while attending to a faulty line after being called by the officials on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Radhakrishnan, a resident of Solaiappan Street in Old Washermenpet. He was living with his wife and two sons. Radhakrishnan worked as a line inspector at Nammalwarpet unit of Kilpauk division and retired in 2019. His family said the officials called him to work because of lack of manpower. Based on a complaint, the Secretariat Colony police have registered a case under section 304(A) (causing death due to negligence) of IPC.



