Retired Tangedco employee dies while rectifying a fault
He was called to attend to a complaint because of shortage of people
A 62-year-old retired employee of Tangedco was electrocuted while attending to a faulty line after being called by the officials on Tuesday.
Police identified the victim as Radhakrishnan, a resident of Solaiappan Street in Old Washermenpet. He was living with his wife and two sons. Radhakrishnan worked as a line inspector at Nammalwarpet unit of Kilpauk division and retired in 2019. His family said the officials called him to work because of lack of manpower.
Based on a complaint, the Secretariat Colony police have registered a case under section 304(A) (causing death due to negligence) of IPC.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.