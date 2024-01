January 23, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Chennai

A retired sub-inspector of police was arrested when he was smuggling banned tobacco products from Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the suspect as Chandran, 62. He allegedly smuggled gutkha and mava products from Andhra Pradesh by train. Following information, the police stopped him near Basin Bridge railway station and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.