Retired school headmaster in Chennai knocked over by speeding mini-van, killed

September 20, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 72-year-old retired school headmaster was killed after a speeding van knocked him down in Pallikaranai, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The van driver escaped after the accident, police said.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the victim, Kamalannan, was a retired school headmaster residing in Sunnambu Kolathur Main Road near Pallikaranai. On Tuesday, the senior citizen was walking near his house when a speeding mini-van hit him. The vehicle then turned turtle, damaging a few two-wheelers parked on the roadside. The victim was reportedly killed on the spot.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing police rushed to the the accident site and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post mortem. While the driver of the mini-van escaped from the scene, two other occupants of the load vehicle, who were injured, were admitted to hospital.

The Pallikaranai police have seized the vehicle and are investigating.

