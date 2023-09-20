HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Retired school headmaster in Chennai knocked over by speeding mini-van, killed

The 72-year-old was walking near his home in Pallikaranai when he was hit by the speeding vehicle; two others who were injured have been hospitalised; the driver fled after the accident

September 20, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old retired school headmaster was killed after a speeding van knocked him down in Pallikaranai, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The van driver escaped after the accident, police said. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the victim, Kamalannan, was a retired school headmaster residing in Sunnambu Kolathur Main Road near Pallikaranai. On Tuesday, the senior citizen was walking near his house when a speeding mini-van hit him. The vehicle then turned turtle, damaging a few two-wheelers parked on the roadside. The victim was reportedly killed on the spot. 

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing police rushed to the the accident site and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post mortem. While the driver of the mini-van escaped from the scene, two other occupants of the load vehicle, who were injured, were admitted to hospital. 

The Pallikaranai police have seized the vehicle and are investigating. 

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.