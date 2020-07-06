Retired registrar of Madras High Court gets reappointed in new post

The reappointment of a retired registrar of the Madras High Court in a temporary post created for a period of one year has not gone down well with a section of court staff and lawyers, who feel such reappointments should never be resorted to.
Advocate M. Radhakrishnan, who had conducted many service-related cases for the High Court staff, said such a reappointment was a kind of back-door entry into public service, especially when the salary had to be paid from the public exchequer.
A notification issued by the High Court on Friday stated that on the basis of its recommendation, the State government had issued a Government Order on June 22 sanctioning one post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to assist the Registrar-cum-Special Officer (Liasioning).
The sanction had been granted for a period of one year on re-employment basis. Accordingly, the Chief Justice had ordered the reappointment of C. Kannappan, who retired from service on April 30, to the newly-sanctioned post for a period of one year.
