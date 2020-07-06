Chennai

Retired registrar of Madras High Court gets reappointed in new post

The reappointment has not gone down well with a section of court staff and lawyers

The reappointment of a retired registrar of the Madras High Court in a temporary post created for a period of one year has not gone down well with a section of court staff and lawyers, who feel such reappointments should never be resorted to.

Advocate M. Radhakrishnan, who had conducted many service-related cases for the High Court staff, said such a reappointment was a kind of back-door entry into public service, especially when the salary had to be paid from the public exchequer.

A notification issued by the High Court on Friday stated that on the basis of its recommendation, the State government had issued a Government Order on June 22 sanctioning one post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to assist the Registrar-cum-Special Officer (Liasioning).

The sanction had been granted for a period of one year on re-employment basis. Accordingly, the Chief Justice had ordered the reappointment of C. Kannappan, who retired from service on April 30, to the newly-sanctioned post for a period of one year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 1:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/retired-registrar-of-madras-high-court-gets-reappointed-in-new-post/article32000458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY