Retired professor of victimology from T.N., K. Chockalingam, selected for Hans von Hentig award

Published - July 09, 2024 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The award is instituted by the World Society of Victimology; Mr. Chockalingam was the founding member and head of the department of criminology of the University of Madras

The Hindu Bureau

Retired professor of victimology, K. Chockalingam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retired professor of victimology, K. Chockalingam, has been selected for the Hans von Hentig Award.

The award is instituted by the World Society of Victimology (WSV), a not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization with Special Category consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and the Council of Europe as per its website. 

Mr. Chockalingam is being recognised for his significant contributions to the field of victimology, and will reportedly be the first Asian and Indian to be given this award.  

Mr. Chockalingam, who has received several awards for his studies on criminology and victimology was the founding member and head of the department of criminology of the University of Madras. The department of criminology was founded in 1983. He also served as Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University from 2001 to 2004. 

The prestigious award will be presented to Mr. Chockalingam during the 18th WSV International Symposium on Victimology to be held at the National Forensic Science University of India, Gujarat, from September 1 to 5, he said.

