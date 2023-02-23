HamberMenu
Retired police officers thank T.N. DGP for his order on placing wreath

February 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association thanked the Director- General of Police and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu for ordering to place a wreath as a mark of honour to retired police personnel on their demise.

Recently, the DGP ordered local inspectors to personally visit the bereaved family of retired police personnel on their demise and pay respects by placing a wreath in recognition of their services to the force. Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association president Gunasekaran, general secretary Balan and other office-bearers met the DGP and thanked him.

